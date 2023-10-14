Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Pavlos Melas Municipality
  5. Houses

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

Municipal unit of Efkarpia
11
Municipal unot of Polichni
4
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
3
3 properties total found
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 113 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 195 m²
Floor -1
€367,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€300,000

