Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia

Residential properties for sale in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

Municipal unit of Efkarpia
25
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli
18
Municipal unot of Polichni
16
59 properties total found
2 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 52,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 85,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 125,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 157,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 255,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
€ 250,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€ 149,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Floor 3/1
€ 250,000
5 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
5 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 385,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 250,000
Townhouse 4 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 165,000
Townhouse 2 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 2
Number of floors 1
€ 255,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
1 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 69,000
1 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2/1
€ 75,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/1
€ 120,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€ 95,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€ 180,000
4 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Rooms 4
Number of floors 1
€ 235,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unot of Polichni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4
€ 115,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 3
Number of floors 1
€ 140,000
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Rooms 5
Number of floors 1
€ 145,000
5 room house in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
5 room house
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
€ 367,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€ 90,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
€ 150,000
3 room apartment in Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipal unit of Stavroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€ 150,000
2 room apartment in Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipal unit of Efkarpia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€ 100,000

Properties features in Pavlos Melas Municipality, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir