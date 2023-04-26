UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
Townhouses
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Paros Regional Unit, Greece
demos antiparou
1
Townhouse
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 370,000
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. co…
House
Greece, Greece
200 m²
€ 750,000
2 room apartment
Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 Number of rooms
75 m²
2/1 Floor
€ 440,000
For sale apartment of 75 sq.m in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floor and con…
2 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
2 Number of rooms
66 m²
1 Floor
€ 80,000
For sale an apartment of 64,6 m² in Evosmos
8 room apartment
Central Macedonia, Greece
8 Number of rooms
430 m²
3/3 Floor
€ 450,000
For sale apartment of 430 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The apartment is located on the floor and co…
2 room apartment
Paliouri, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 147,291
Property Code: 4-676 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Paliouri for €153.000 . This 65 sq. m. …
2 room apartment
Antirio, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 160,000
For sale apartment of 94 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
House
Municipality of Athens, Greece
500 m²
€ 600,000
For sale 3-storey cottage area of 500 sq.m on a land plot of 2450sq.m in East Attica. It has…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Alepou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
Villa 5 room villa
South Aegean Region, Greece
4 bath
426 m²
€ 2,253,886
Modern stately hilltop home set in an impeccably landscaped area with its exquisite design o…
4 room house
Greece, Greece
6 Number of rooms
150 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 310,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 150 sq.m in Loutraki. Tynhouse is located on 3 levels. Th…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 340,000
For sale apartment of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
