UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Greece
New houses in Greece
All new buildings in Greece
7
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Greece
Residential
Apartment in Greece
Studio apartment
House in Greece
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Land in Greece
Luxury Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Commercial
All commercial properties in Greece
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Greece
Find an Agent in Greece
Real estate agencies in Greece
Agents in Greece
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Greece
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
South Aegean
demos parou
Parikia
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Parikia, Greece
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
3 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 399,696
For sale Apartment of 146 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 1st fl…
1 room apartment
Kavala Prefecture, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
2 Floor
€ 96,000
Apartment for sale in DEPOS, Kavala of Kavala Prefecture for 96.000€ (Listing No ΝΠ467). Ano…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Loutraki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 129,901
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in North Greece. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, …
1 room apartment
Greece, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 440 m²
5/1 Floor
€ 5,900,000
For sale apartment of 1440 sq.m in central Greece. The apartment is located on the floor and…
3 room apartment
Greece, Greece
3 bath
150 m²
6 Floor
€ 687,199
Piraeus, Peiraiki, Penthouse For Sale, 150 sq.m., Property Status: Amazing, Floor: 6th, 2 Le…
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 144,890
For sale Apartment of 60 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
House
Athens, Greece
€ 130,000
This beautiful, traditional house for sale in Apokoronas, Chania is located in the picturesq…
3 room house
Greece, Greece
100 m²
€ 350,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 100 sq.m on the Sithonia Peninsula, the Halkidiki …
3 room house
Attica, Greece
4 bath
290 m²
€ 884,825
CODE 16, Elliniko- South Athens, For Sale Detached House of 290 sqm with 3 bedrooms, 1 Livin…
3 room house
Peloponnese, West Greece and Ionian Sea, Greece
218 m²
€ 330,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 218 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The basement cons…
3 room apartment
84 1o demotiko scholeio, Greece
1 bath
92 m²
€ 68,000
Property Code: HPS942 - Apartment FOR SALE in Ampelokipoi Eptalofos for €68.000. This 92 sq.…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
140 m²
€ 400,000
Property Code: HPS1349 - House FOR SALE in Sithonia Nikiti for €400.000. This 140 sq. m. Hou…
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map