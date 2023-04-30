Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in paralia gerakine, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisone…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir