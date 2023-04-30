Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in paralia gerakine, Greece

9 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room cottage in Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisone…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
