Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in paralia gerakine, Greece

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS173 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €130.000 . This 90 sq. …
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 86 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
1 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the secon…
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the secon…
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
4 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
4 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 2 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale an apartment of 86 m² in Skala Gerakinis
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir