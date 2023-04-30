Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Residential properties for sale in paralia gerakine, Greece

20 properties total found
5 room house in Polygyros, Greece
5 room house
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 450 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,200,000
Gerakini SALE Villa 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 450 m2, 2 Leve…
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 62 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
Villa 5 room villa in Polygyros, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Polygyros, Greece
3 bath 450 m²
€ 1,200,000
Property Code: HPS3095 - Villa FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €1.200.000. This 450 sq. m…
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 130,000
Property Code: HPS173 - Apartment FOR SALE in Poligiros Gerakini for €130.000 . This 90 sq. …
3 room townhouse in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhouse in Polygyros, Greece
3 room townhouse
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 200,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room house in Polygyros, Greece
3 room house
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 370,000
Maisonetta with fantastic sea view is located in front of the beach in a picturescue beach a…
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
1 bath 86 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 150,000
The apartment is located at Gerakini village only 150 meters from the nice sandy beach. The …
3 room cottage in Polygyros, Greece
3 room cottage
Polygyros, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 185,000
For sale 3-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 80,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisone…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
1 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 67,000
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the secon…
3 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
3 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale duplex of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The duplex is situated on the secon…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 125,000
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
2 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
2 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The apartment is situated on the…
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale 2-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
4 room apartment in Polygyros, Greece
4 room apartment
Polygyros, Greece
4 Number of rooms 86 m² 2 Floor
€ 150,000
For sale an apartment of 86 m² in Skala Gerakinis
