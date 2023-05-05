Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

27 properties total found
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/1
€ 95,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 4
€ 620,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
€ 300,000
4 room house in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
4 room house
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor -1
€ 300,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 5
€ 2,500,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
€ 370,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
€ 190,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/1
Price on request
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa Villa 7 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 3
€ 1,650,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 1,950,000
3 room cottage in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 630,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,700,000
Villa 5 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 3 room villa in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 3,900,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,350,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000

Properties features in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir