Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Region of Crete
  4. Chania Regional Unit
  5. Kantanos - Selinos Municipality
  6. Paleochora

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Paleochora, Greece

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room cottage in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room cottage
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 393,506
For sale 2-storey house of 219 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
2 room apartment in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 230,000
Property Code: HPS3296 - Apartment FOR SALE in Thessaloniki Kato Toumpa for €230.000 . This …
5 room house in Ermioni, Greece
5 room house
Ermioni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 581237 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Achladitsa for €310.000 . This 200 sq. m. …
1 room apartment in Athens, Greece
1 room apartment
Athens, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 167,240
For sale Apartment of 26 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 73,782
For sale Apartment of 57 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the 3rd flo…
3 room apartment in Serres Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Serres Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 103,295
For sale Apartment of 98 sq.meters in Serres. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Kato Assos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kato Assos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 787,012
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,860
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. …
1 room Cottage in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 147,565
For sale 1-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 6 storerooms. A view…
3 room apartment in Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 room apartment
Kordelio - Evosmos Municipality, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 83,620
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated on the floor.…
6 room house in Greece, Greece
6 room house
Greece, Greece
7 Number of rooms 200 m²
€ 2,400,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 200 square meters on the Sithonia Peninsula, Halkidiki region. Th…
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Skala Kallirachis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Skala Kallirachis, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 167,240
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters on the island of Thassos. The house consists of 2 be…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir