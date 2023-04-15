Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Palaio Faliro
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 room housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m²
€ 280,000
2 room housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 88 m²
€ 270,000
— Area: 88 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 5th — Number of rooms: 2K ( 2 bedrooms, kitchen, livi…
3 room housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 114 m²
€ 300,000
For sale is a spacious bright apartment in the Palio Faliro area. The apartment is located o…
Housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 68 m²
€ 350,000
Comfortable apartments for sale by the sea in the landscaped green area of Paleo Faliro. The…
Housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 75,000
Apartment 52 sq.m., located at ground floor level, has 2 rooms, kitchen, bathroom. The house…
Housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m²
€ 65,000
For sale a modern, amazing studio with an area of 30 sq.m. with a separate entrance. The kit…
5 room housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 860 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a building in the Paleo Faliro area with a total area of 860 sq.m. Basement - 20…
3 room cottagein Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 104 m²
€ 430,000
Paleo Faliro - Floisvos area south of Athens, excellent maisonette of 104sq.m. in an excelle…
3 room cottagein Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 125 m²
€ 430,000
Paleo Faliro - Floisvos area south of Athens, excellent maisonette of 125sq.m. in an excelle…
Housein Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 177 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Palaia Fokaia for €50.000. This 40 sq. …
Villa 6 room villain Palaio Faliro, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 bath 528 m²
€ 1,600,000
Attractive villa in Greece, near Athens, Lagonissi area - one of the most beautiful coastal …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
Townhouse 5 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor…
3 room cottagein Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir