Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Piraeus
Municipality of Piraeus
Palaio Faliro
Houses
Houses for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece
House
Clear all
14 properties total found
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
€ 280,000
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 270,000
— Area: 88 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 5th — Number of rooms: 2K ( 2 bedrooms, kitchen, livi…
3 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
€ 300,000
For sale is a spacious bright apartment in the Palio Faliro area. The apartment is located o…
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
68 m²
€ 350,000
Comfortable apartments for sale by the sea in the landscaped green area of Paleo Faliro. The…
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 75,000
Apartment 52 sq.m., located at ground floor level, has 2 rooms, kitchen, bathroom. The house…
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
1 bath
30 m²
€ 65,000
For sale a modern, amazing studio with an area of 30 sq.m. with a separate entrance. The kit…
5 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
860 m²
€ 1,250,000
For sale is a building in the Paleo Faliro area with a total area of 860 sq.m. Basement - 20…
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
104 m²
€ 430,000
Paleo Faliro - Floisvos area south of Athens, excellent maisonette of 104sq.m. in an excelle…
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
125 m²
€ 430,000
Paleo Faliro - Floisvos area south of Athens, excellent maisonette of 125sq.m. in an excelle…
House
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 50,000
Property Code: 177 - House FOR SALE in Attika - East Palaia Fokaia for €50.000. This 40 sq. …
Villa 6 room villa
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 bath
528 m²
€ 1,600,000
Attractive villa in Greece, near Athens, Lagonissi area - one of the most beautiful coastal …
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
8 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale maisonette of 306 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. The sixth floor…
3 room cottage
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 310,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
