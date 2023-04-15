Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Piraeus
  5. Municipality of Piraeus
  6. Palaio Faliro
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Palaio Faliro, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 500,000
For sale 1-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir