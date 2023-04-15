Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece

1 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
€ 48,000
Property Code: 3-1184 - Studio FOR SALE in Faliro Agia Triada for €48.000 . This 53 sq. m. f…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located in Kallithea . Delivery February 2024. Also on sale: Apartment 100 …
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 116 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the …
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 122 m²
€ 340,000
Nea Smyrni south of Athens in the center of the municipality floor apartment of 122 sq.m. 4t…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 6/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 140 m²
€ 370,000
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 144 m²
€ 360,000
Nea Smyrni center - on the central square - apartment of 144 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 107 m²
€ 230,000
1 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1113 - Apartment FOR SALE in Faliro Agia Triada for €75.000 . This 60 sq. m…
4 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale Apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 45 m²
€ 170,000
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 111 m²
€ 280,000
Minimal apartment
5 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 345,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
1 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms 4/1 Floor
€ 345,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bath 160 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 14432 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 160 sq.m, 2 levels…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bath 124 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 14431 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Undefined Apartment of total surface 124 sq.m,…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/1 Floor
€ 205,000
For sale Apartment of 82 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 106 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
2 room apartmentin Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath 84 m²
€ 300,000
Property Code: 14430 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Undefined Apartment of total surface 84 sq.m, …
