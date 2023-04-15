UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Attica
Regional Unit of Piraeus
Municipality of Piraeus
Palaio Faliro
Residential properties for sale in Palaio Faliro, Greece
65 properties total found
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
€ 48,000
Property Code: 3-1184 - Studio FOR SALE in Faliro Agia Triada for €48.000 . This 53 sq. m. f…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 275,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale Apartment of 88 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floor…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
1/1 Floor
€ 355,000
The apartment is located in Kallithea . Delivery February 2024. Also on sale: Apartment 100 …
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
2/1 Floor
€ 365,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale under construction.Duplex of 116 sq.meters in Athens The duplex is situated on the …
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 395,000
For sale under construction. Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 375,000
For sale Apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 92 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/1 Floor
€ 290,000
For sale Apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
122 m²
€ 340,000
Nea Smyrni south of Athens in the center of the municipality floor apartment of 122 sq.m. 4t…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
6/1 Floor
€ 260,000
For sale Apartment of 87 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
140 m²
€ 370,000
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
144 m²
€ 360,000
Nea Smyrni center - on the central square - apartment of 144 sq.m. 3rd floor airy and bright…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
107 m²
€ 230,000
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
€ 75,000
Property Code: 3-1113 - Apartment FOR SALE in Faliro Agia Triada for €75.000 . This 60 sq. m…
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1/1 Floor
€ 176,000
For sale Apartment of 119 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
87 m²
€ 280,000
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 bath
45 m²
€ 170,000
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 200,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
3/1 Floor
€ 140,000
For sale Apartment of 71 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fla…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
111 m²
€ 280,000
Minimal apartment
5 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 345,000
For sale Apartment of 117 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
2 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
88 m²
€ 270,000
— Area: 88 m2 + large veranda — Floor: 5th — Number of rooms: 2K ( 2 bedrooms, kitchen, livi…
1 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
1 Number of rooms
4/1 Floor
€ 345,000
For sale Apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
4 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bath
160 m²
€ 650,000
Property Code: 14432 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, Maisonette of total surface 160 sq.m, 2 levels…
3 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bath
124 m²
€ 450,000
Property Code: 14431 - FOR SALE 3 Bedrooms, Undefined Apartment of total surface 124 sq.m,…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
3/1 Floor
€ 170,000
For sale Apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
2 room apartment
Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
6/1 Floor
€ 500,000
For sale Apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
3 room house
Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
114 m²
€ 300,000
For sale is a spacious bright apartment in the Palio Faliro area. The apartment is located o…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
