  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Palaia Phokaia

Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Palaia Phokaia, Greece

12 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Thymari, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 210,000
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
3 room cottagein Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 5 room villain Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottagein Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 652,000
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa Villa 8 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
9 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Thymari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 room villain Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Thymari, Greece
11 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 435 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Thymari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Villa 5 room villain Thymari, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Thymari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 4-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Villa 6 room villain Thymari, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Thymari, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
