  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Palaia Phokaia
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Palaia Phokaia, Greece

3 room cottagein Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
3 room cottagein Palaia Phokaia, Greece
3 room cottage
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 652,000
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Thymari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Palaia Phokaia, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Palaia Phokaia, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 370,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Thymari, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Thymari, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
