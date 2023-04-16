Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Paiania
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Paiania, Greece

Townhouse 5 roomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
Townhouse 6 roomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms
Paiania, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The owners will…
3 room townhousein Paiania, Greece
3 room townhouse
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The first floor…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 340 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
