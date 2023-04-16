Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Attica
  4. Regional Unit of Central Athens
  5. Municipality of Athens
  6. Paiania

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Paiania, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 5 roomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 318,000
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 2 levels. There is a fire…
4 room apartmentin Paiania, Greece
4 room apartment
Paiania, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2/1 Floor
€ 270,000
For sale Apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. It Fl…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
7 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 520,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room apartmentin Paiania, Greece
1 room apartment
Paiania, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
For sale Apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 237,000
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa 5 room villain Paiania, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Paiania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
Villa Villain Paiania, Greece
Villa Villa
Paiania, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
We propose for sale a villa of 1965 that was completely renovated in 2014 internally and ext…
