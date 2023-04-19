Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  4. Ioanian Islands
  5. demos kerkyras
  6. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Othonoi Municipal Unit, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedroomsin demos kerkyras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
demos kerkyras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale, a house of 114 sq.m on the land plot 862 sq.m located on the mountainous village o…

Properties features in Othonoi Municipal Unit, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir