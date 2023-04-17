Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Polygyros

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ormylia, Greece

2 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 235 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Polygyros, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir