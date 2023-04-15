Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mytilene
7
Mytilene
7
demos chiou
4
Municipality of Western Lesvos
3
Lemnos Municipality
2
Municipality of Eastern Samos
2
Municipality of Western Samos
2
Municipal Unit of Karlovasi
2
4 room housein Northern Aegean, Greece
4 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
146 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters.m on the islands of Greece. The …
3 room housein Northern Aegean, Greece
3 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms 100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
3 room townhousein Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
3 room townhousein Zifias, Greece
3 room townhouse
Zifias, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters on Islands .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
1 room Cottagein Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrisa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…

