Pool Cottages for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mytilene
4
Mytilene
4
demos chiou
2
Lemnos Municipality
2
Municipality of Western Lesvos
2
Municipality of Eastern Samos
1
Municipality of Western Samos
1
Municipal Unit of Karlovasi
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

6 room housein Region of Crete, Greece
6 room house
Region of Crete, Greece
10 Number of rooms 302 m²
€ 1,970,807
For sale 3-storey villa of 302 sq.m on the island of Crete. The first floor consists of a li…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Agii Theodori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agii Theodori, Greece
2 bath 201 m²
€ 230,000
Agioi Theodori Katsimidi community: country house of 201sq.m. with a unique panoramic view o…
3 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
5 Number of rooms 120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 547,446
Townhouse for sale with an area of 120 sq.m in Attica. Tynhouse is located on 2 levels. The …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Ormos Panagias, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 393,258
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
6 room housein Municipality of Athens, Greece
6 room house
Municipality of Athens, Greece
8 Number of rooms 460 m²
€ 2,488,393
For sale 3 - a-storey villa of 460 sq.m in Attica. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
2 room apartmentin Polychrono, Greece
2 room apartment
Polychrono, Greece
1 bath 77 m²
€ 410,885
Property Code: 4-690 - Apartment FOR SALE in Pallini Polichrono for €430.000. This 77 sq. m.…
Villa 4 room villain Agia Varvara, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Varvara, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 344,101
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
3 room townhousein Athens, Greece
3 room townhouse
Athens, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 147,472
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athens .The maisonette has 1 level. The ground floor…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Giannota, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Giannota, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 176,966
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The ground …
Housein Central Macedonia, Greece
House
Central Macedonia, Greece
220 m²
€ 1,343,732
For sale plot of 4500sq.m with two houses with a total area of 220sq.m. Three floor houses, …
3 room cottagein Agii Theodori, Greece
3 room cottage
Agii Theodori, Greece
1 bath 201 m²
€ 170,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Korinthia: Agioi Theodoroi 200 Sq.m., 3 Bedrooms,…
4 room housein Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
Price on request
Property Code: 11914 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Diakopto Rodia for €228.000 . This 105 sq. m. …

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
