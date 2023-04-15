Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mytilene
4
Mytilene
4
demos chiou
2
Lemnos Municipality
2
Municipality of Western Lesvos
2
Municipality of Eastern Samos
1
Municipality of Western Samos
1
Municipal Unit of Karlovasi
1
Show more
Cottage To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Kontakeika, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kontakeika, Greece
3 bath 225 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 225 Sq.m., 5 Bedr…
1 room Cottagein Livadochori, Greece
1 room Cottage
Livadochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For a sale stone-made 3-storey house of 280sq.m, it is located in the island of Limnos. On t…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Kini, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Skala Eresou, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
3 room cottagein Paleokastro, Greece
3 room cottage
Paleokastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Myrina, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Pterounta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Mytilene, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mytilene, Greece
10 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Pamfila, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Pamfila, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
1 room Cottagein Vrisa, Greece
1 room Cottage
Vrisa, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 99,000
For sale 1-storey house of 77 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Pyrgi, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pyrgi, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 750,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin molybos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
molybos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir