Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Northern Aegean
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Eastern Samos
2
Municipality of Western Samos
2
Municipal Unit of Karlovasi
2
demos chiou
1
Vrontados
1
Apartment To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Kokkari, Greece
3 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath 115 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartmentin Kokkari, Greece
2 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath 83 m²
€ 200,000
2 room apartmentin Kontakeika, Greece
2 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath 65 m²
€ 165,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios 65 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
2 room apartmentin Vrontados, Greece
2 room apartment
Vrontados, Greece
1 bath 90 m²
€ 100,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
1 room apartmentin Kontakeika, Greece
1 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath 80 m²
€ 82,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 80 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, …

Properties features in Northern Aegean, Greece

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir