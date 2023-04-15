UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Aegean
Northern Aegean
Residential properties for sale in Northern Aegean, Greece
34 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath
115 m²
€ 200,000
7 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
440 m²
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 440 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
6 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
330 m²
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 330 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
9 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
11 Number of rooms
707 m²
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor consists of 3 …
3 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
4 Number of rooms
136 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 380,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 136 square meters on the islands of Greece. Tynhouse is l…
4 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
146 m²
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters.m on the islands of Greece. The …
3 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
5 Number of rooms
100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 100 square meters on the Dodecanes Islands. Tynhouse is l…
House
Northern Aegean, Greece
280 m²
€ 570,000
5 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
7 Number of rooms
205 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 410,000
Townhouse for sale with an area of 205 sq.m on the islands of Greece. Tynhouse is located on…
6 room house
Northern Aegean, Greece
304 m²
€ 700,000
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 304 sq.m on the islands of Greece. The first floor…
House
Chios, Greece
50 m²
€ 50,000
In one of the most beautiful settlements of Chios. In a green and calm environment. For some…
2 room apartment
Kokkari, Greece
1 bath
83 m²
€ 200,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Kontakeika, Greece
3 bath
225 m²
€ 200,000
For Sale -- Residential Detached house -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 225 Sq.m., 5 Bedr…
2 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath
65 m²
€ 165,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios 65 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 …
2 room apartment
Vrontados, Greece
1 bath
90 m²
€ 100,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 90 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, …
1 room apartment
Kontakeika, Greece
1 bath
80 m²
€ 82,000
For Sale -- Residential Apartment -- Athens South: Agios Dimitrios - 80 Sq.m., 1 Bedrooms, …
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Mytilene, Greece
7 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters on Islands .The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-basem…
4 room house
Neo Karlovasi, Greece
3 bath
260 m²
€ 700,000
Property Code: 1453 - FOR SALE 4 Bedrooms, House of total surface 260 sq.m, 2 levels Karlo…
1 room Cottage
Livadochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 570,000
For a sale stone-made 3-storey house of 280sq.m, it is located in the island of Limnos. On t…
3 room townhouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese .The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kini, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 3-storey house of 80 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The ground floor consists of livi…
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 2-storey house of 146 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
3 room townhouse
Mytilene, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale maisonette of 136 sq.meters on Islands .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
3 room cottage
Paleokastro, Greece
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of living roo…
Villa 9 room villa
Samos, Greece
11 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 707 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Myrina, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement The ground floor consi…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 142 sq.meters on Islands. The semi-basement consists of one store…
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Mytilene, Greece
10 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 780,000
For sale 3-storey house of 440 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Pamfila, Greece
8 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters on Islands. The ground floor consists of one storer…
3 room townhouse
Zifias, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters on Islands .The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground flo…
