Seaview Villas for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

3 properties total found
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
Villa 5 room villain Nikiti, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 5,200,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 6 room villain Nikiti, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 2,500,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
