Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Townhouses

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 445,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale a maisonette with an area of 260 square meters in Sithonia. Three-level maisonette …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 142,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir