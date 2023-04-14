UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
The Municipality of Sithonia
Nikiti
Pool Residential properties for sale in Nikiti, Greece
20 properties total found
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
-1 Floor
€ 420,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 141 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
149 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 149 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
-1 Floor
€ 580,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 165 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
162 m²
-1 Floor
€ 630,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 162 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
80 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Townhouse is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 4 rooms of the…
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 450,000
The cottage is built on a private separate plot on 3 levels and consists of 7 rooms of 6 of …
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
-1 Floor
€ 400,000
Nikiti SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, 2 Levels…
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
250 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Nikiti SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
-1 Floor
€ 480,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
-1 Floor
€ 480,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms
200 m²
-1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
145 m²
-1 Floor
€ 480,000
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
