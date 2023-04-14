Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

27 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 135,000
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 445,000
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 190,000
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
The villa is built on a hill above the sea level with stunning views of Mount Athos. The Arc…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse 9 roomsin Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms
Nikiti, Greece
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale a maisonette with an area of 260 square meters in Sithonia. Three-level maisonette …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room Cottagein Nikiti, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 4-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 142,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The grou…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonet…
