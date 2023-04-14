Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 141 m² -1 Floor
€ 420,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 141 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 149 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 149 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 165 m² -1 Floor
€ 580,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 165 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 162 m² -1 Floor
€ 630,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 162 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 80 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Townhouse is built on a private plot in a complex on 3 levels and consists of 4 rooms of the…
6 room housein Nikiti, Greece
6 room house
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 450,000
The cottage is built on a private separate plot on 3 levels and consists of 7 rooms of 6 of …
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 140 m² -1 Floor
€ 400,000
Nikiti SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 140 m2, 2 Levels…
5 room housein Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 250 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Nikiti SALE House 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 250 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 145 m² -1 Floor
€ 480,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 145 m² -1 Floor
€ 480,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 145 m2, 3 Le…
5 room housein Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
5 room housein Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
5 room housein Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
5 room housein Nikiti, Greece
5 room house
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 750,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 5 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 200 m2, 2 Le…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 145 m² -1 Floor
€ 480,000
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir