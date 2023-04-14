Houses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

UAE
180 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
222 m²
€ 280,000
The house is located in the old part of Nikiti village 1000 meters from the beach. There is …
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
-1 Floor
€ 400,000
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
142 m²
-1 Floor
€ 330,000
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
85 m²
€ 185,000
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village 250 meters from the great sandy beach. The…
9 room house
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms
269 m²
-1 Floor
€ 515,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 11 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 269 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 315,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bath
110 m²
€ 350,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Agios Nicolaos village 1000 meters from the sandy bea…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
95 m²
€ 150,000
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
87 m²
€ 155,000
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
90 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
50 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
The complex of apartments is located in the center of Nikiti village only 250 meters from th…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath
150 m²
€ 800,000
The villa is located in a popular tourist village Nikiti only 250 meters from the sea. There…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath
210 m²
€ 320,000
Μaisonetta is located in the center of a popular Nikiti village in it’s old part 1400 meters…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
141 m²
-1 Floor
€ 420,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 141 m2, 2 Levels…
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 Number of rooms
85 m²
-1 Floor
€ 315,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 85 m2, 2 Levels,…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms
149 m²
-1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 149 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
165 m²
-1 Floor
€ 580,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 165 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
162 m²
-1 Floor
€ 630,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 162 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 bath
130 m²
€ 225,000
The house is located in a popular village Nikiti only 200 meters from the beach. There is a…
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
