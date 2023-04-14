Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Houses

Houses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

House To archive
Clear all
180 properties total found
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 222 m²
€ 280,000
The house is located in the old part of Nikiti village 1000 meters from the beach. There is …
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 155,000
For sale maisonette of 65 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² -1 Floor
€ 400,000
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 142 m² -1 Floor
€ 330,000
Cottage 5 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Μaisonetta is located in a popular Nikiti village 250 meters from the great sandy beach. The…
9 room housein Nikiti, Greece
9 room house
Nikiti, Greece
11 Number of rooms 269 m² -1 Floor
€ 515,000
Nikiti SALE Townhouse 11 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 269 m2, 3 Levels…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 315,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 300,000
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room housein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room house
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
2 bath 110 m²
€ 350,000
The house is located in the suburbs of Agios Nicolaos village 1000 meters from the sandy bea…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 95 m²
€ 150,000
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
2 room housein Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 87 m²
€ 155,000
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 90 m² Number of floors 1
€ 155,000
The complex of apartments is located in Nikiti village 600 meters from the great beach. The …
2 room housein Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 50 m² Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
The complex of apartments is located in the center of Nikiti village only 250 meters from th…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
1 bath 150 m²
€ 800,000
The villa is located in a popular tourist village Nikiti only 250 meters from the sea. There…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 bath 210 m²
€ 320,000
Μaisonetta is located in the center of a popular Nikiti village in it’s old part 1400 meters…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 141 m² -1 Floor
€ 420,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 141 m2, 2 Levels…
2 room housein Nikiti, Greece
2 room house
Nikiti, Greece
2 Number of rooms 85 m² -1 Floor
€ 315,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 2 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 85 m2, 2 Levels,…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 149 m² -1 Floor
€ 550,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 149 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 165 m² -1 Floor
€ 580,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 165 m2, 2 Levels…
4 room housein Nikiti, Greece
4 room house
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 162 m² -1 Floor
€ 630,000
Nikiti SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 162 m2, 2 Levels…
3 room housein Nikiti, Greece
3 room house
Nikiti, Greece
3 bath 130 m²
€ 225,000
The house is located in a popular village  Nikiti only 200 meters from the beach. There is a…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 230,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
3 room townhousein Nikiti, Greece
3 room townhouse
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 225,000
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir