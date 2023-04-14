Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Cottages

Pool Cottages for sale in Nikiti, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir