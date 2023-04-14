Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Nikiti, Greece

Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room Cottagein Nikiti, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 2-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 4-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of o…
Cottage 8 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The grou…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
15 Number of rooms 7 bath Number of floors 1
€ 440,000
For sale 3-storey house of 650 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
