  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Nikiti
  7. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Nikiti, Greece

51 property total found
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 215,000
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 roomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 215,000
For sale 1-storey house of 162 sq.meters in central Greece
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 220,000
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bed…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 160,000
For sale 0-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There is a fireplace.The …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 237 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 230,000
For sale 2-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 111 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 260,000
For sale 2-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 280,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
1 room Cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 2-storey house of 88 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 240,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 265,000
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 270,000
For sale 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists o…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 150,000
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 75 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 175,000
For sale 2-storey house of 138 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage
Nikiti, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 460,000
For sale 2-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 580,000
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
3 room cottagein Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 room cottage
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 2
€ 265,000
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 430,000
For sale 1-storey house of 97 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 6 bed…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
For sale 3-storey house of 285 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 10 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 10 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
14 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 360,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room Cottagein Nikiti, Greece
1 room Cottage
Nikiti, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 250,000
For sale under construction 0-storey house of 305 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Nikiti, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 4 be…
