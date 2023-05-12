Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Eastern Macedonia and Thrace
  5. Drama Municipality
  6. Nikisiani

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Nikisiani, Greece

1 property total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
€ 149,000
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir