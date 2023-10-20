Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Greece
  4. Nikisiani

Residential properties for sale in Nikisiani, Greece

apartments
3
houses
4
7 properties total found
2 room apartment in Georgiani, Greece
2 room apartment
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Pangaio, Georgiani: In a two-story building, a bright ground floor apartment of 100 sq.m. is…
€60,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Area 126 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani: Stone and brick detached house for sale, 126 sq.m. on 2 levels with a pl…
€45,000
House in Nikisiani, Greece
House
Nikisiani, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Pangaio, Nikisiani Krya Nera: For sale, partially renovated Detached House 180 sq.m. on a pl…
€68,000
Apartment in Paleochori, Greece
Apartment
Paleochori, Greece
Area 310 m²
Building for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 55.000€ (Listing No LA171…
€55,000
Villa 3 room villa in Paleochori, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 380 m²
Villa for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 300.000€ (Listing No LA165).…
€300,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Paleochori, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1
Apartment for sale in Palaiochori, Paggaio of Kavala Prefecture for 33.000€ (Listing No LA14…
€33,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Georgiani, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Georgiani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale 4-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Kavala. The basement consists of one storeroom. …
€149,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir