Seaview Villas for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Villa 4 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 9 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
19 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 519,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
