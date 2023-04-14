Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Neos Marmaras
  7. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhousein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 270,000
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1/1 Floor
€ 195,000
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
3 room townhousein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir