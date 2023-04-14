Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Neos Marmaras

Pool Residential properties for sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

8 properties total found
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 101 m² -1 Floor
€ 480,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 101 m2, 3 Le…
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 88 m² -1 Floor
€ 460,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 88 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 82 m² -1 Floor
€ 430,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 82 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 95 m² -1 Floor
€ 490,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 1 Bathroom 1 WC Area: 95 m2, 3 Lev…
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m² -1 Floor
€ 420,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 100 m2, 3 Levels,…
6 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 200 m² -1 Floor
€ 840,000
Paradeisos SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 2 Kitchen 4 Bathroom Area: 200 m2, 3 Levels,…
3 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 100 m² -1 Floor
€ 420,000
Paradeisos SALE House 3 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom Area: 100 m2, 3 Levels,…
6 room housein Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 room house
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 300 m² -1 Floor
€ 850,000
Neos Marmaras SALE House 6 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 300 m2, 3…
