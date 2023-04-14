Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

9 properties total found
Villa 4 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 3-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Villa 9 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
19 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 4,000,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 4 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 519,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Villa 5 room villain Neos Marmaras, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neos Marmaras, Greece
7 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 1
€ 650,000
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The gro…
3 room cottagein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The first floor consists o…
3 room townhousein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room townhouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 265,000
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki .The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
1 room Cottagein Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
