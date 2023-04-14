Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. The Municipality of Sithonia
  6. Neos Marmaras
  7. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Neos Marmaras, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of 5…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 3
€ 540,000
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,500,000
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 155,000
For sale 3-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 3
€ 160,000
For sale 3-storey house of 157 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Neos Marmaras, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neos Marmaras, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists…
3 room cottagein Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 room cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The first floor consists o…
1 room Cottagein Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 350,000
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
1 room Cottagein Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neos Marmaras, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The own…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir