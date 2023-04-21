Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Neoi Epivates

Pool Residential properties for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

2 properties total found
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 480 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
Villa 4 room villa in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
