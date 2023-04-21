Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

16 properties total found
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
2 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1/1 Floor
€ 110,000
New project Bomo Neoi Epivates from Grekodom Development Bomo Neoi Epivatesis a brand new co…
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
4 room house in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 480 m² -1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
1 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 95,000
For sale Apartment of 53 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Villa 4 room villa in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
1 room Cottage in Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Two autonomous, identical houses, of 250 sq.m. each, extended on 3 levels are for sale : Sem…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale 3-storey house of 580 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
2 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
