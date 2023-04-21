Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Neoi Epivates

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

10 properties total found
4 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 Number of rooms 1 bath 2/1 Floor
€ 180,000
For sale Apartment of 145 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
3 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 175,000
For sale Apartment of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situate…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
2 room apartment in Neoi Epivates, Greece
2 room apartment
Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 3/1 Floor
€ 350,000
For sale Apartment of 95 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The apartment is situated…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
For sale 2-storey house of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir