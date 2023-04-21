UAE
Realting.com
Greece
Macedonia and Thrace
Central Macedonia
Municipality of Thessaloniki
Neoi Epivates
Houses
Houses for sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece
House
20 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
Area : Neoi Epivates
3 room townhouse
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 110,000
For sale maisonette of 126 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
4 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
480 m²
-1 Floor
€ 1,300,000
Agia Triada SALE Villa 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 2 Kitchen 5 Bathroom 5 WC Area: 480 m2, 3 L…
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
1 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 170,000
For sale 1-storey house of 94 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists o…
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
5 bath
480 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS92 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermaikos Agia Triada for €1.300.000. This 480 sq.…
Villa 4 room villa
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 lev…
1 room Cottage
Neoi Epivates, Greece
1 Number of rooms
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
Two autonomous, identical houses, of 250 sq.m. each, extended on 3 levels are for sale : Sem…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
For sale 3-storey house of 580 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
3 room cottage
Neoi Epivates, Greece
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 390,000
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The house consists …
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 2-storey house of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 260,000
For sale maisonette of 163 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 2 le…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 410,000
For sale 4-storey house of 380 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
6 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki .The maisonette has 3 le…
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
For sale 2-storey house of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms
2 bath
Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
9 room house
Neoi Epivates, Greece
9 Number of rooms
800 m²
€ 2,100,000
For sale a furnished villa of 800 m² in Perea
