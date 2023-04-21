Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Neoi Epivates
  7. Cottages

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Neoi Epivates, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 3
€ 390,000
For sale 3-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The basement consists of 2 bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 1,750,000
For sale 2-storey house of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Neoi Epivates, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Neoi Epivates, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir