  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Neo Rysio
  7. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
Villa 6 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
Villa 9 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 3 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
