  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Macedonia and Thrace
  4. Central Macedonia
  5. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  6. Neo Rysio

Pool Residential properties for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

14 properties total found
1 room Cottage in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 1,300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 3
€ 800,000
Villa 6 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Number of floors 2
€ 1,065,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Villa 9 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa Villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
€ 5,000,000
Villa 3 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
€ 373,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
Villa 4 room villa in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
4 room apartment in Neo Rysio, Greece
4 room apartment
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 300,000
Villa 5 room villa in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€ 1,800,000
