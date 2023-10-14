Pool Houses for sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
1 room Cottage with swimming pool in Neo Rysio, Greece
1 room Cottage with swimming pool
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 440 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras incl…
€1,30M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 287 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE House 4 Bedrooms, 1 Living Room 1 Kitchen 2 Bathroom 2 WC Area: 287 m2, 2 Lev…
€595,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€990,000
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tagarades, Greece
9 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Tagarades SALE Villa 10 Bedrooms, 2 Living Room 3 Kitchen 3 Bathroom 3 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Le…
€2,80M
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden in Tagarades, Greece
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with garden
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor -1
€520,000
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool in Tagarades, Greece
3 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 190 m²
Floor -1
€393,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 190 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€373,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€530,000
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,80M
