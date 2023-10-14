UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Neo Rysio
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Neo Rysio, Greece
villas
16
cottages
27
townhouses
10
House
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Neo Rysio, Greece
5
430 m²
-1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€990,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
6
2
200 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
7
4
330 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
8
5
600 m²
1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
4
2
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
10
5
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
7
520 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
2
250 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
4
2
120 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€265,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
2
300 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€355,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
7
2
240 m²
1
For sale 4-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€270,000
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
14
8
900 m²
2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
1
1 700 m²
1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
11
6
1 100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
6
3
300 m²
1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
12
6
540 m²
1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Recommend
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
8
2
400 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
4
1
156 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
4
1
146 m²
1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
4
2
150 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
1
250 m²
1
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
€780,000
Recommend
