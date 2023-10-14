Seaview Houses for Sale in Neo Rysio, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Neo Rysio, Greece
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 430 m²
Floor -1
First level ( ground floor ): 1 living room, 1 bedroom, 1 kitchen, 1 bathroom and warehouse.…
€990,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€270,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 330 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€800,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey villa of 600 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€2,20M
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Tagarades, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€220,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 520 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,07M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€265,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€355,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 240 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€270,000
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 9 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 8
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 900 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Price on request
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Tagarades, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 700 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 1700 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. There is a fireplace, air c…
€5,00M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor c…
€3,00M
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€1,10M
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 6
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 540 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
€2,20M
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Tagarades, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€1,40M
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€200,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Neo Rysio, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Neo Rysio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The semi-basement c…
€600,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Tagarades, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Tagarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For saleunder construction 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. E…
€780,000
